Pune: Schools in Maharashtra will recite Pasayadan on August 14 to mark the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, following a directive from the School Education Department. Schools to recite ‘Pasayadan’ on Aug 14 to mark Sant Dnyaneshwar’s 750th birth anniversary

The decision comes ahead of Gokulashtami and Independence Day on August 15, when schools will be busy with celebrations. The move aims to give focused attention to the birth anniversary of the 13th-century saint. Pasaydan is a popular and widely known prayer in the Marathi language, composed by the 13th-century saint-poet Sant Dnyaneshwar. It’s a prayer for the well-being of all beings, seeking universal peace, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment. The prayer is considered to be beyond religion, caste, and time, making it inclusive and relevant to all.

The order, issued by Undersecretary Tushar Mahajan to the Commissioner of Education, has been circulated to all government, private, Zilla Parishad, municipal, and aided schools.

Several schools have already begun preparations, integrating the recitation with Independence Day activities. “Pasayadan promotes values of peace and harmony that are vital for children,” said Rajendra Patil, teacher at ZP Primary School, Velhe.

Some schools HT spoke to said they have not yet received the official communication.