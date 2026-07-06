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    Schools told to update part-time instructor details on Saral portal

    Under the revised policy notified on June 5 schools with 100 or more Aadhaar-validated students in classes 6 to 8 are eligible to appoint one part-time instructor each for art, sports and work experience

    Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 8:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The Maharashtra school education department on Saturday directed all eligible upper primary schools run by local self-government bodies to update details of part-time instructors for art, sports and work experience on the Saral school portal.

    The Maharashtra school education department on Saturday directed all eligible upper primary schools run by local self-government bodies to update details. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The Maharashtra school education department on Saturday directed all eligible upper primary schools run by local self-government bodies to update details. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    Primary education director Sharad Gosavi said, “The online facility has been enabled for headmasters of eligible schools to upload the required information.”

    Under the revised policy notified on June 5 schools with 100 or more Aadhaar-validated students in classes 6 to 8 are eligible to appoint one part-time instructor each for art, sports and work experience.

    Home/Cities/Pune News/Schools Told To Update Part-time Instructor Details On Saral Portal
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