Scrap godown fire in Talawade guts shop, vehicle; no casualties

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Rupeenagar area of Talawade on Sunday, gutting a shop and a parked vehicle. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said. According to fire brigade officials, the blaze erupted around 2 pm. The fire brigade received a call about the incident at 2:08 pm. (HT)

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze erupted around 2 pm. The fire brigade received a call about the incident at 2:08 pm. Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched, followed by five more as the situation escalated, to bring the fire under control.

“The fire started at the rear side of the scrap shop. Four employees present inside the godown noticed the flames and managed to run outside safely. The fire spread quickly due to the large quantity of scrap material stored inside the shop,” said Chandrakant Ghule, fire officer.

Firefighters initially faced difficulty accessing the godown as the structure was covered with tin sheets on all sides, leaving no clear entry point.

“The fire team sprayed water from outside while removing the tin sheets to gain access to the premises. A JCB machine was later used to remove parts of the structure to reach the core of the blaze,” Ghule said.

Officials stated that the fire was brought under control approximately 45 minutes after the first responders arrived, and cooling operations continued for nearly one and a half hours thereafter to prevent reignition.