Scrap shops in residential areas a major fire hazard: PMC fire dept raises concerns

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department has flagged the presence of scrap shops and godowns in residential areas as a significant fire risk. From January to November 2024, the Pune Fire Brigade reported 1,493 fire incidents, including four major fires that caused severe damage. Among these, garbage burning accounted for 571 cases. As fires in residential areas continue to rise, the PMC fire department stresses the urgent need for better safety enforcement to protect vulnerable communities in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The fire department revealed that slum areas and scrap collection zones are especially vulnerable due to overcrowded and poorly maintained spaces. Scrap godowns often store flammable materials like wooden furniture, cotton, and oil drums, making them susceptible to fires caused by short circuits and electrical faults.

Ten years ago, the civic body took serious action against fire incidents in scrap shops by conducting surveys and addressing the issue. However, no significant steps have been taken since then. The recent fire at a scrap godown in Hadapsar brought attention to the growing number of scrap shops in residential areas and the fire risks they pose.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer said, “We handle at least two fire calls involving scrap shops every month. These fires usually occur in open areas or tin sheds with inadequate safety measures.”

He further said, “The rising number of fire incidents in slum areas and scrap yards, where safety standards are often ignored.”

Another fire official said, “ The challenges of accessing narrow lanes in residential areas where many illegal scrap shops operate. They urged the PMC’s encroachment department to take strict action against such establishments to prevent further accidents. “

PMC carried out a survey of scrap shops in 2014 identifying 373 scrap shops in the city, of which 121 were illegal. Yerawada had the highest number of unauthorised shops, while Warje-Karvenagar had recorded the lowest. The slum rehabilitation department had recommended stricter licensing requirements, but legal loopholes under the BPMC Act hinder effective regulation.

After that, PMC did not conduct a survey and has not taken any action on unauthorised scrap shops and godowns in the city.

Somath Bankar, head of the Anti-Encroachment Department said, “ I don’t know about earlier surveys. We are taking action on illegal encroachment but not specifically on scrap shops. However, we will now take action on such illegal scrap shops in the coming days.”

The statement comes amid growing concerns over the fire hazards posed by unregulated scrap shops, especially in residential and slum areas.