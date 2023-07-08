Search on for youth who fell into Kund Mala waterfall

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Talegaon Dabhade police and fire brigade teams, and trekking groups carried out search operation to find the 24-year-old youth who slipped and fell into Kund Mala waterfall on Friday evening. According to the police official, search operation was stopped after three hours on Friday because of night hours before resuming it on Saturday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the youth, identified as Omkar Balasaheb Gaikwad, hails from Parner area of Ahmednagar district. On Friday, Omkar, who works at Tata Telco company based in Chakan, along with his friend Aditya Gaikwad visited Kund Mala to enjoy rains.

Ranjit Sawant, senior inspector, MIDC Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “They swam in the waters and took selfies. Later, while leaving the waters, the victim fell from a slippery area and was swept away. After receiving the alert, we initiated search operation.”

According to the police official, search operation was stopped after three hours on Friday because of night hours before resuming it on Saturday morning. The youth could not be found till the end of the day on Saturday with search teams citing high pressure of water stream making rescue efforts difficult.

Police officials said that visitors ignore warning signs and enter slippery areas near the waterbody.