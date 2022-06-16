SEC extends deadline to publish ward-wise voter list

PUNE The state election commission on Thursday extended the deadline to publish the draft ward-wise voter list.

The 14 municipal corporations whose election process has begun, were required to submit the list on June 17. Now, the state election commission has given an extension till June 23

The order was issued by state election commission’s secretary Kiran Karundkar

As per the order, the municipal corporations would need to publish ward-wise draft voters list by June 23. Later, citizens can give suggestions and objections on the voter list from June 23 till July 1. The final list will be published on July 9.

Earlier, the list was to be published on June 17 and final list on July 1.