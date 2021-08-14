Section 144 in force at tourist spots in Pune

Pune: Even as weekend restrictions have been eased in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with rural areas have been upgrated to Level 3 from Level 4 restrictions, Pune rural police have said that parts of Section 144 imposed at the tourists spots in Pune district are still in place.

Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune, said the police personnel would be deployed at the tourist spots to avoid crowding. Anticipating the crowding on weekends, nakabandi has been done by the police on the road to popular tourist destinations in Lonavla.

“Our order of imposing Section 144 at the listed tourist spots in the district is a special order and it is still applicable. So, the locations listed in the order will continue to have the restrictions under Section 144. Police deployment would be at these spots for this weekend as well. In rural parts, Level 3 restrictions are in place and tourist spots continue to have curbs,” said Deshmukh.

He, however, clarified that the movement of those going to hotels or resorts on pre-booking basis would be allowed. “Popular tourist destinations belong in seven tehsils. People can go to pre-booked hotels and resorts, but crowding at tourist spots is still prohibited,” said Deshmukh.

Anticipating the arrival of a huge number of tourists to Lonavla, police put nakabandi at eight spots on Saturday and it would continue on Sunday as well. “On weekdays we don’t have to do nakabandi at so many places. In Lonavla, police bandobast has been put in place at Tiger Point, Lion’s Point, Ekvira Devi temple, Pawana nagar, Varsoli toll plaza, Neelsagar and Bhaje Karla caves. We have been requesting tourists to return,” said Tayuub Mujavar, police inspector Lonavla (rural).

Haveli police have also deployed police force at Khadakwasla and Gholewadi chowk. ““Nobody would be allowed at tourist spots. For weekends, extra three officers and 22 police personnel have been appointed. The nakabandi would be at Khadakwasla and Gholewadi chowk,” said Sadashiv Shelar, police inspector Haveli.