Security guard assaults man in Wagholi 

56-year-old Prakash Gurnani was assaulted by a security guard and his brother over a society entrance issue in Wagholi on August 17. The victim sustained seven stitches on his head after being hit with a wooden stick and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment following the attack. On August 18, the Lonikand police lodged a complaint against the accused identified as bouncer Anand (surname unknown) and his brother Rahul under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115, 118 (1), 352 and 3(5). He had affixed the former society’s parking sticker on his vehicles for smooth access and passage through Kamal Bagh Society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been using the Kamal Bagh Society gate as access to the Marvel Ganga Fria society where he stays. He had affixed the former society’s parking sticker on his vehicles for smooth access and passage through Kamal Bagh Society. On August 15, Gurnani was on his way out for his business trip when the security personnel, who was deployed at the gate, refused to open the gate. At that time, he had an argument with Anand after which he informed Kamal Bagh society office-bearer Datta Jadhav about the incident.

On August 17, Gurnani was stopped at the gate and the security guard forcibly took away the car keys. When Gurnani demanded the keys back and questioned him over his behaviour, Anand (surname unknown) attacked him and punched him. The bouncer called his brother to the spot and attacked Gurnani with a stick on his head, leading to a serious head injury.

Gurnani said, “Both of them attacked me with sticks, punched and assaulted me. Anand beat me up with the stick, leading to serious bodily injuries. I had called my society manager Gajanan Ghangao who informed my wife and brother-in-law who came to the rescue,” he alleged.