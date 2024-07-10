Seek Pune Metro’s opinion before proceeding with Vishrantwadi flyover: Mohol

Union minister of state Muralidhar Mohol has directed the Pune municipal commissioner to seek Pune Metro’s opinion before proceeding with the flyover, grade separator and subway work at Vishrantwadi Chowk. The directive comes despite Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) already consulting Pune Metro on the project. Vishrantwadi’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Square is a major junction leading to Dhanori and the airport, frequently plagued by traffic jams. (HT FILE)

Vishrantwadi’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Square is a major junction leading to Dhanori and the airport, frequently plagued by traffic jams. Local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre pushed for a flyover project to resolve traffic issues at Vishrantwadi Chowk. The PMC’s plan includes a grade separator on Alandi Road and a flyover on Airport Road. The flyover project foundation stone was laid by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

The PMC had floated a tender after receiving the no-objection certificate (NOC) in May 2024. The PMC floated the tender and completed the soil testing work after which the PMC dismantled the foot-overbridge (FOB) that was creating obstacles to the flyover work. The PMC was waiting for an NOC from the traffic department to start the pillar foundation work. However, following Mohol’s suggestion, the PMC will have to seek a new NOC from the Pune Metro.

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer, PMC project department, said, “We were waiting for permission from the Pune traffic police to start the pillar work. Now, we will start the pillar foundation work after the Pune Metro’s feedback.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “We have no plans for a metro line in that area and have informed the PMC and given an NOC already.”

Mohol held a review meeting on various city projects on Monday. During the meeting, former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) local corporator Anil Tingre pointed out that there are no plans for a metro line at the Vishrantwadi Chowk flyover. Thereafter, Mohol emphasised that future metro projects should be considered, instructing commissioner Dr Rajesh Bhosle to plan accordingly. Mohol said, “Future metro projects must be considered at the Vishrantwadi Chowk flyover to avoid potential demolitions, as seen with the Vidyapeeth Chowk flyover.”

Anil Tingre said, “The municipal administration should have included the future metro route in the flyover plan. There was correspondence with the administration but no action was taken. Including the metro in the plan now would prevent future demolition.”

Sunil Tingre, MLA, Wadgaon Sheri, said, “Traffic congestion at Vishrantwadi Chowk is a serious issue. I have been advocating for a flyover to address this problem. The bridge work has started and stopping it now will inconvenience citizens. The bridge plan was prepared three years ago. While planning for the metro is important, the bridge work should not be halted.”

Tensions rise over Vishrantwadi flyover project

In the upcoming state assembly polls, both the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP are eyeing the Wadgaon Sheri assembly seat. Sunil Tingre, current MLA of Wadgaon Sheri and a close associate of Ajit Pawar, has a key project: the Vishrantwadi flyover and grade separator.

Former MLA Jagdish Mulik of the BJP is also interested in contesting the Wadgaon Sheri seat in the upcoming polls. The BJP is reportedly using political tactics to undermine Sunil Tingre, with stoppage of the Vishrantwadi flyover work being part of the party’s strategy to weaken his position.

The Vishrantwadi flyover, an infrastructure project championed by Sunil Tingre, faces delays due to these political exercises. Sunil Tingre’s close association with Ajit Pawar and his involvement in the flyover project make him a target in the political battle for the assembly seat.

The upcoming election is set to be a contentious one, with infrastructure projects like the Vishrantwadi flyover becoming central to the political strategies of both parties.