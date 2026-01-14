Sena eyes key role in PMC despite going solo: Neelam Gorhe

Senior Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Neelam Gorhe says the party is confident of winning enough seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to influence decision-making, even as it contests the civic polls independently after talks with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed. In an interview with Yogesh Joshi, Gorhe speaks on the party’s prospects, alliance talks, and its agenda for Pune. Edited excerpts... Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, extreme right, during a public rally ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation election, in Pune, on Tuesday. She said Sena eyes key role in PMC despite going solo. (PTI)

How many seats Shiv Sena expects in the upcoming civic polls in Pune?

We expect to win a good number of seats — enough to influence decision-making in PMC.

In Pune, does fighting the election separately without BJP help or hurt Sena?

We were positive about an alliance with BJP and had identified 35 seats, later narrowed to 25. However, BJP offered only 12 seats, most of them in areas where both the parties have traditionally lost. We wanted an alliance with dignity and equal status, which did not happen.

Did campaigning independently pose a challenge for the party?

In politics, every situation should be seen as an opportunity. Fighting alone has helped us assess our strength and connect directly with voters.

How extensive has the party’s campaign been in Pune?

We organised a mammoth rally under deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership, and several senior leaders, including Gulabrao Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Nilesh Rane, Kishor Patil and Vijay Shivtare, campaigned across wards.

Is Sena open to a post-poll alliance with BJP?

At this time, we cannot think about it. We are just hopeful that we would win a good number of seats, and it is secondary to think what sort of powerplay emerges in the civic body after the results.

Under what conditions would Sena consider an alliance after the polls?

We are open to aligning with anyone who accepts our manifesto agenda, including protecting hills, maintaining environmental balance, sustainable development and housing. The final decision will be taken by Eknath Shinde.

Sena’s key promise for PMC polls in the manifesto is about BDP (biodiversity park)

We have committed to protecting hills and biodiversity zones, conserving flora and fauna, and aligning the development plan with the biodiversity plan.

What is your vision for planning Pune’s growth?

We want a participatory approach. Through a proposed Pune Vikas Parishad, experts and elected representatives from PMC and PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) region will be involved to ensure dignified and inclusive city planning.