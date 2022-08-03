Sena Pune unit chief among 6 held for attack on ex-minister Uday Samant’s car
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the alleged attack on the former minister Uday Samant’s vehicle on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Besides More, other suspects include Sambhaji Thorve, organiser of Sena leader Aditya Thackeray’s rally at Katraj, party workers Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunkhe, Suraj Lokhande and Rupesh Pawar.
Reacting on the police action, More said, “As public rally by Aaditya Thackeray was a massive hit, police have taken action against Shiv Sainiks”.
The attack on Samant came immediately after Thackeray concluded his rally and left the venue when Shiv Sainiks had reportedly blocked the road.
Also Read:Uday Samant's car attacked in Katraj, Pune
As Samant was on his way to visit another Eknath Shinde camp loyalist Tanaji Samant’s residence, his SUV was attacked with stones at Katraj area of Pune.
Samant, who was in the front seat, escaped unhurt during the attack.
However, the rear windshield of Samant’s SUV was completely shattered.
Samant, a minister in previous Uddhav Thackeray government, was among the 40 MLAs who joined Shinde camp in June during rebellion in Shiv Sena.
A case has been registered against 15 persons at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on, officials said.
Initially, Samant filed a complaint at Kothrud police station though case was transferred to Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.
“I was stopped at the traffic signal at Katra. I was followed by two-three vehicles. The people came out and attacked me. The attackers were carrying sticks and stones,” said Samant.
Following the attack, chief minister Shinde said the police will take strict action against the attackers.
“This is not a courageous act. Those behind this will be punished,” Shinde had said.
A video of a large mob trying to gherao the vehicle in which Samant was sitting on the front seat is doing rounds on social media.
The mob is reportedly seen raising slogans like “traitors” against Samant and CM Shinde.
