Separate girls’ schools to become co-educational under new Maha policy

PUNE: In a major policy decision aimed at promoting co-education and gender equality in schools, the Maharashtra government on October 8 announced the transformation of independent girls’ schools into co-educational institutions across the state. Representative image (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Taking into account changing circumstances and evolving educational needs, the state government has formalised a framework for converting girls’ schools into co-educational institutions. One of the key decisions is: immediate integration of schools on the same campus wherein separate schools for boys and girls existing on the same campus will be immediately merged into a single co-educational institution. The Maharashtra state education commissioner has been authorised to implement this integration. Post the merger, a single UDISE (Unified District Information on School Education) number will be applicable for the school. The other key decision is: conversion based on proposals from independent girls’ schools wherein independent girls’ schools that wish to be recognised as co-educational institutions can submit proposals for approval. Again, the Maharashtra state education commissioner has been granted authority to approve such proposals.

The new policy is expected to facilitate broader access to quality secondary education for both boys and girls, encourage gender sensitivity, and ensure efficient use of educational resources. It also reflects the state’s commitment to aligning its school education system with contemporary social realities and national educational objectives. Significantly, the policy shift is in keeping with the Bombay High Court (HC) directives. Notably, in the case of writ petition number 3773/2000, the Mumbai bench of the HC had ruled that independent girls’ schools should no longer continue in isolation.

Historically, Maharashtra has placed significant emphasis on education as a foundational tool for personality development. From the early stages of educational planning, the state has implemented policies to ensure the spread of secondary education among girls. This included establishing independent girls’ schools that played a critical role at a time when access to secondary education was limited for female students.

Since 2001, the state has expanded secondary education significantly under a non-grant-in-aid system. Today, the government emphasises co-education as a means of creating an environment of equality, mutual respect, and understanding between genders. Co-educational schools are believed to promote holistic development, encouraging students to participate actively in academic and extracurricular activities, preparing them for the diverse realities of society while reducing gender bias from an early age.