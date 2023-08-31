Maharashtra to experience below-normal rainfall in September: IMD

After an absence of nearly a month in August, the rain is set to play truant yet again in September. A senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is no indication of good rain, and the state will experience below-normal rainfall in the coming days. In Pune, the chances of rainfall are almost none. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a virtual press conference organised by the IMD, a ‘forecast outlook for the monthly rainfall and temperature for September 2023’ – the last rainfall outlook for this monsoon season – was issued by Mritunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD India. He said that while the country as a whole is likely to receive normal rainfall, central India including Maharashtra is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in the coming month.

As per the colour-coded forecast issued by the IMD, the maximum area in Maharashtra is marked in yellow colour which stands for below-normal rainfall. Whereas very few areas are marked red (very little rainfall) and green (normal rainfall). Currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest forecast of MMCFS and other global models indicates that the El Niño conditions are likely to intensify further, and continue up to early next year. At present, borderline positive IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean, and the latest forecast of MMCFS and other global models indicates that the positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months, said Mohapatra. Meanwhile, the models have shown a partial revival of the monsoon in some areas in the first week of September. As a result, some areas may receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, said that the rainfall anomaly forecast by the IMD for the coming four weeks in September indicates the possibility of a good revival of rain starting from the first week of September. Parts of the South Peninsula, Central India including Maharashtra (especially Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala coasts) may receive rainfall during this period. Although there are chances of a partial revival of the monsoon in September, weather experts say that the rains will not be sufficient to fill the rainfall deficit for the monsoon season.

Meanwhile in Pune, the chances of rainfall are almost none. The city is also shown with a yellow colour code for normal rain in September, and will continue to experience an increase in rainfall deficit this monsoon season.

Maha to experience above-normal temperatures

The ‘Probability Forecast of Maximum Temperature’ during September 2023 indicates that the maximum districts in Maharashtra will experience above-normal temperatures in September. Parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha are expected to experience a significant increase in temperatures, while a few areas may experience normal temperatures in the coming days. At the same time, the state will also experience an increase in minimum temperatures in many areas.

