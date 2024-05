Several areas in Pune to face water cuts on Thursday 

Many parts of the city including Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Sahakarnagar and Singhgad Road will face water cuts on Friday, May 24. Many parts of the city including Bharti Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Sahakarnagar and Singhgad Road will face water cuts on Friday, May 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC water department issued a press statement, saying, “As the PMC has planned maintenance work at Wadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station, areas depending on these water plants would not get water supply on Thursday.”

Hingne, Anandnagar, Dhayri, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth area, Kondhwa, Ambegaon, Sahakarnagar will also face water cuts, including other areas.