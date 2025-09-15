Several schools in Pune remain shut due to heavy rains

Torrential rain since Sunday night threw life out of gear in Pune, prompting several schools to declare a holiday for students on Monday. Waterlogging on major roads, fallen trees, and traffic congestion forced administrations in areas like Hadapsar, Katraj, Pashan, and Mohammadwadi to prioritise student safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Municipal officials reported that several low-lying areas experienced severe water accumulation, resulting in traffic congestion. Waterlogging on major roads, fallen trees, and traffic congestion forced administrations in areas like Hadapsar, Katraj, Pashan, and Mohammadwadi to prioritise student safety.

Officials of Sarhad School, who had decided to keep the school shut for students up to Class 5, confirmed the decision. “It was an internal call taken early in the morning as the rain intensified. For safety reasons, we declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 5. However, secondary classes remained open,” said Vidya Bhosale, a school official.

In Hadapsar, Pawar Public School announced it would remain closed on Tuesday if heavy rain continued. “We declared a holiday today (on Monday), and depending on tomorrow’s weather, we may extend the closure. Student safety is our top priority,” a representative said.

Similarly, NCL Primary School informed parents via WhatsApp that the school would remain shut on Monday due to “heavy rains and thunderstorms.”

Other schools adopted different approaches. At Dr Dada Gujar English Medium School in Tarawade Vasti, principal DM Patil said classes were held as usual, but attendance remained thin. “Only about 40% of students turned up,” he said.

Parents largely welcomed the move. “We received a message early in the morning from Sarhad School, Katraj, declaring a holiday for Classes 1 to 5. Considering the downpour, we decided not to send our child to school,” said Sagar Lembhe, a parent.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and disaster management authorities have urged citizens to avoid venturing out unless necessary. Emergency services are on alert in waterlogged zones.