SGH employees’ association demands termination of service of Dr Taware

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) employees’ association has demanded that Dr Ajay Taware –arrested in the Porsche crash case in Pune – be terminated from the service for alleged corruption and mismanagement. Dr Sudhakar Panikar, vice-president of the employees’ association, in a letter to the BJMC dean alleged that Dr Taware had been involved in activities such as kidney transplant scams. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Taware, suspended professor and head of the forensic medicine department at B J Medical College (BJMC), and two others were arrested earlier last week for allegedly swapping the blood sample of the minor accused of crashing a Porsche into a motorbike at Kalyani Nagar, killing two persons

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The ‘SGH and BJMC Safai Karmachari Grievance Redressal Committee’ on Monday held a press conference during which members of the employees’ association levelled serious allegations, including corruption, at Dr Taware. They alleged that Dr Taware was stationed at one institute for several years during which time he was involved in many corrupt activities.

Dr Sudhakar Panikar, vice-president of the employees’ association, in a letter to the BJMC dean alleged that Dr Taware had been involved in activities such as kidney transplant scams, exploitation of class 4 employees and corruption. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, several patients died and over 43 ventilators were kept unused, despite the shortage of ventilators,” he said.

Dr Panikar further said that while the swapping of blood samples had come to light only now, such activities had been going on for a long time and included the swapping of post-mortem reports. “We had submitted written complaints to senior officials like the dean and medical director in the past. However, no action was taken against Dr Taware. Let alone an investigation, Dr Taware was even promoted despite the complaints,” he said.