SGH refuses to probe medical negligence in fatal liver transplant case

PUNE: The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has refused to investigate the alleged medical negligence in the fatal liver transplant case at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, citing unavailability of expert doctors; officials said.

The case involves Bapu Komkar, 48, who underwent a liver transplant at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, on August 15, with his wife Kamini Komkar, 41, as the live donor. Bapu’s health deteriorated soon after the surgery, and he died the same day. Whereas Kamini later developed complications and died during treatment on August 22. The family of the deceased couple have alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital, and lodged a formal complaint at Deccan police station on August 29, 2025; officials said.

Confirming the SGH’s refusal to conduct the probe, Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said, “We have sent a letter to the police on Thursday stating our inability to conduct the probe into medical negligence in this case. To evaluate this case, we need expert doctors such as a gastroenterologist and a liver transplant surgeon. However, we do not have these experts at our hospital.”

“We have these private doctors who work on an honorarium basis and come to the hospital to provide patient care as and when required. However, we don’t think it is justified to include them in the committee to conduct the probe,” Dr Jadhav said.

Following the death of the couple, the Maharashtra public health department has launched a suo moto investigation into the case. On August 26, 2025, the department suspended the live liver transplant licence of Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan. A high-level committee was constituted to investigate the alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospital. The eight-member committee visited the hospital on September 25, and has submitted its report to the director of health services.

Deputy director of health services, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, who is also the member-secretary of this committee, said, “The committee has already submitted its report to the director of health services. A review meeting will be held next week via video conference to decide the next course of action.”