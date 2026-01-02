Shalarth fraud arrests: Officials from education dept threaten strike from January 19

The All Maharashtra State Education Service, Gazetted Officers’ Association, on Thursday warned of protests from January 19 against the ongoing “arrest sessions” of education department officials, which it claims are being conducted without proper inquiry or due process. The association has warned that unless corrective measures are taken promptly, including protection for officers until formal inquiries are conducted, it will be forced to initiate a work stoppage across the state from January 19. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Shalarth ID fraud, involving alleged irregularities in the department’s salary and service record management system, has prompted a wave of arrests by the police across the state in recent months.

According to the association, officials in the primary and secondary education departments are being pressured to work under a climate of intimidation, with some facing arrests merely for co-signing salary documents. The association highlighted that previous assurances were given by the state education minister and the principal secretary of school education that no officer would face action without proper investigation, especially concerning collective salary sign-offs.

All district associations have reportedly already resolved not to co-sign salary payments in private schools until the matter is resolved.

“Officers are being punished for something they don’t have control over. This is unfair and against basic rules. This is not just about salary sign-offs; it is about preserving the integrity and morale of the education department,” said an official from the association requesting anonymity.