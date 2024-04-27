Sharad Pawar criticizes govt’s decision on onion export ban

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision for allowing export of white onions, primarily grown in Gujarat. Now, only white onion can be exported. The ratio of white onion in overall production is only 20 per cent, he said. (HT FILE)

“White onion is grown only in very few parts across the country,” he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On December 8 last year, the government banned exports of onion to keep a check on rising prices.

On Thursday, the central government partially lifted the ban and allowed export of specific quantity of white onion to countries like Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

“Central government is against onion farmers. When there was an opportunity and demand for export, they banned it and brought down the prices which impacted farmers income,” he said.

“Now, only white onion can be exported. The ratio of white onion in overall production is only 20 per cent,” he said.

Amol Kolhe, NCP (SCP) MP, said, “Farmers in Maharashtra are facing huge losses due to the export ban. Who will pay the farmers for the losses they suffered.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said, “The central government lifted the ban on onion export and has allowed 99,150 metric tonne which will help farmers in Maharashtra.”