Sharad Pawar faction to hold ‘counter-rally’ in Pune

PUNE: After Ajit Pawar’s road show, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit has planned a public rally for Sharad Pawar in the city. The rally is likely to be held on October 27, said party leaders. After Ajit Pawar’s road show, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit has planned a public rally for Sharad Pawar in the city. (HT PHOTO)

After the split in the party, Ajit Pawar faction held a rally in the city on September 10. The rally started from Dagdusheth Ganesh Temple to Khed Shivapur toll booth.

To counter it, the NCP city unit has planned a public rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “We have planned the public rally in the city. A meeting has been called with all the city office bearers to start preparations for the rally.”