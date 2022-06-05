Sharad Pawar to attend Warkari conference on June 6

PUNE The Warkari Kirtankar has organised a conference on June 6, before the long march. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the conference.

This comes after MNS chief Raj Thackery accused Pawar of being an atheist. The debate caught fire when Pawar’s supporters tweeted a photo of him breaking a coconut at a Maruti (Hanuman) temple and since then, various posts of Pawar being present at religious functions have surfaced on social media.On this background, Pawar will attend the event.

Vithoba Rakhumai Muktii Andolan’s Ankush Shedge said, “Warkari Kirtankar conference is being organised on June 6 at Dehu and Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest. Other saints will also be a part of this conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Dehu on June 14, wherein he will inaugurate the temple of Sant Tukarm,