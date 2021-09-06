Sharad Pawar to meet NCP candidates defeated in last assembly election

PUNE: In a bid to boost the morale of party workers and strengthen the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting with all candidates who suffered defeat in the last assembly elections, along with ministers, on September 8 in Mumbai.

This will be the second such meeting held by Pawar with NCP’s assembly candidates.

One of the candidates confirmed saying, “The meeting has been called at Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium in Mumbai on September 8 and we have been invited. The party has asked members to bring along issues that they feel are important and pending with the state government.”

Another candidate said, “All NCP ministers will be present at the meeting as Pawar too will be there. They will hear all the proposals and are expected to follow-up on the issues raised with the concerned departments.”

An NCP candidate who was defeated by a few votes in Pune on condition of anonymity said, “It is wrong for me to discuss this with the press, but it is true that this is the second such meeting. Although we suffered defeat earlier, the meeting will be a good platform to put up issues before the ministers and try and get solutions. It will definitely help us rebuild our image in our respective constituencies. And if the issues get sorted out, we can take credit for the same too.”

A senior NCP leader said, “Pawar is very serious about this meeting and has instructed all party members to raise important issues in their respective constituencies. The candidates will discuss these issues with the ministers and try and get immediate solutions. The meeting will also help candidates who have suffered defeat to engage with the party again.”

An assembly candidate from Pune said, “As I am going to attend the meeting, I will study pending subjects in detail and speak with the concerned citizens. The meeting has prompted me to initiate dialogue with various sections.”