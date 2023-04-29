Petrol pump on SB road in Pune employs people with disabilities

A petrol pump on Senapati Bapat Road in the city has employed 12 disabled people in an effort to promote their integration into mainstream society. There was no formal set-up for training these disabled employees. The retailer, who knows six languages, used to teach them about various works at the petrol pump and to be able to communicate with them, he, along with other staff learnt sign language. Staff at the petrol pump seen interacting with each other in sign language. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Biswa Bhushan Majhi, retailer, Shell petrol pump on Senapati Bapat Road, said, “The journey began in December 2020, when I spoke with two employees with disabilities who were managing the air gauge at the petrol pump. I asked them about their future goals at the station. They stated they also desired to advance within the organisation like other workers. So, I started training them and the experiment was successful.”

“To reduce the communication gap between the customer and the employees, we gave them a badge and a card on which they or the customers can write. After the success of the initiative, we started hiring more such people at our petrol pump and started giving them training about various jobs. Today our petrol pump has 12 disabled employees who can handle works like air gauge, petrol fuelling, oiling, store management and other technical works,” said Biswa.

Vijay Alagade, a disabled employee who has been working with the petrol pump for more than a year, said, “I used to manage the air gauge, but always wanted to do fuelling work. Our company provided us with the appropriate training and now I can also work like other staff here. It always feels good when you are being treated equally at your workplace.”

“Sometimes, we have some difficulties while communicating with people. Especially with the senior citizens who cannot write. Our seniors step in during such a scenario,’’ he said.

The petrol pump has also employed three female staff with hearing disabilities who are also unable to speak.

Chaguna, a female employee, said, “It’s my first job, I feel very comfortable working here and I am happy to get this opportunity.”

Pankaj Gavit, shift manager at the petrol pump, said, “I handle the shifts for these special employees. Currently, we follow a schedule in which whenever the new employee comes, starting with the basic work, we ask them to manage the air gauge first. Once they feel that they are ready to learn and take on other responsibilities, we give them step-by-step training at the petrol pump. While they are handling the work, three senior employees stay around at the petrol pump so that, if these employees or any customer face problem, they can ask for help.’’

“Training was also given to other employees so that they can communicate with the disabled employees,” said Gavit.