Shinde, Ajit meet Shivtare after he decides not to enter poll fray

Pune: Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited Saswad on Thursday evening to welcome the decision taken by Vijay Shivtare to not enter the Baramati Lok Sabha poll fray as an independent candidate. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited Saswad on Thursday evening to welcome the decision taken by Vijay Shivtare (in pic) to not enter the Baramati Lok Sabha poll fray as an independent candidate. (HT)

The two state ministers gave assurance to expedite the Purandar airport project and address the water scarcity issue in the area.

Indirectly attacking his uncle, Ajit said that a senior leader in Baramati insisted Shivtare to fight as an independent candidate.

“The senior leader never inquired about him (Shivtare) in the past, but was regularly calling him to fight the polls. I saw the call records in his phone,” Ajit said.

The deputy chief minister said that three-time MP Supriya Sule has criticised the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament and no development has taken place in the Baramati constituency.

“Now the Baramati voters must elect the Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar and help get funds from the Centre for the developmental works,” he said, adding that the state will allocate funds to acquire land for the Purandar airport project after the polls.

Shinde said, “I did two meetings with Shivtare and he was not ready to withdraw nomination as voters were behind him. Later, he took the decision for the larger good.”

Shivtare said, “It is true that I openly opposed Ajit Pawar, but now people will see our friendship.”