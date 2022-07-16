Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for anti-party activities
Shiv Sena on Saturday sacked former minister of state and ex-MLA for anti-party activities. He was the Sena MLA from Purandar in Pune district.
Shivtare said, “When party MLA’s rebelled from Shiv Sena and went to Guhati, I supported them. Even before forming the government, I had announced to be with Eknath Shinde.”
Shivtare blamed party spokesman Sanjay Raut for this rebellion led by Shinde.
He said, “Everyone knows that Raut is more close to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. He is responsible for the current downfall of the party.” Shivtare said he holds Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in high esteem but the “undercurrent of resentment” in the Sena over the allying with Congress cannot be ignored.
Pune district is mainly dominated by NCP. But Shivtare raised his voice against the NCP and emerged victorious in Purandar twice. In 2019, he was defeated by Congress. After Maha Vikas Aghadi’s formation while coming to power, Shivtare’s political survival became difficult. After Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, Shivtare issued full page advertisements in the local newspapers.
Shivtare said, “My stand is very clear. I am with Shinde and rebel Sena MLAs. If they join some other party or will remain as separate identity, I will remain with them.” He claimed that no one in Shiv Sena was happy over the decision to join hands with Congress in 2019. “The party upholding Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva was the real Shiv Sena,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers from city recently met Thackeray and supported him. Except few leaders including former corporator from Kondhwa Nana Bhingare, all the Sena members and officers bearers from Pune city will remain with Thackeray.
Shiv Sena stakes claim to opposition leader’s post in legislative council
Mumbai: Shiv Sena has staked its claim to the post of leader of opposition in the state legislative council with former transport minister and Uddhav Thackeray confidante Anil Parab as the frontrunner. This is also meant to pre-empt any split in the party's MLCs by the faction in the party led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Sena has 11 members in the council and the support of an independent (Kishore Darade).
D-company tried to procure AK-47 rifles from Russia to carry out attacks in India: Witness
Mumbai: Gangsters Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis Ibrahim had placed an order for purchasing 40 AK-47 rifles with a Russian intelligence agent, but the deal didn't go through after the agent was informed that the weapons would be used to carry out attacks in Mumbai and Kashmir, a close aide of Dawood's nephew has revealed in his statement before a Mumbai court on Friday.
Mahacargo generates ₹100 crore revenue for loss-making MSRTC
Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of Rs 100 crore with the Pune division accounting for Rs 2.39 crore since the service was launched in May 21, 2020. The transport service generated record revenue despite being shut for four months during the MSRTC employees' union strike. Currently, MSRTC has a fleet of 1,124 trucks under its 33 divisions across Maharashtra.
Heartwarming gesture: Kashmiri Pandits welcome Muslims returning from Hajj
The first batch of Kashmiri Muslim pilgrims returning from the Hajj in Mecca was welcomed by Kashmiri Pandits reciting spiritual poetry at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday in a gesture of communal harmony, whose another example was witnessed recently when the local Muslims had welcomed Amarnath yatris wholeheartedly. “Mubarak, Mubarak (felicitations),” they said as the Hajj pilgrims responded, “Tuhi ti (for you too).”
Rubaiya only identified Yasin, not others: PDP
Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and former J&K chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified not others, only Yasin Malik, during a hearing in her kidnapping case before a TADA court in Jammu, People's Democratic Party said on Saturday. Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 allegedly by Malik and his aides when her father was the Union home minister in the VP Singh-led National Front government.
