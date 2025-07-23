PUNE: Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahilyanagar city head Kiran Kale has been arrested by the Ahilyanagar police under rape charges on Tuesday. A case was registered against Kale at Kotwali police station late on Monday night as per the complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman from Karjat in Ahilyanagar district. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Kale was arrested by the Police on Tuesday early morning. Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahilyanagar city chief Kiran Kale arrested under rape charges

According to police, in the 2019 election, when Kale visited Karjat, the victim met him for the first time. Then, via social media platforms, they came in contact with each other. After marrying, the woman allegedly faced domestic abuse from her husband, particularly under the influence of alcohol.

Then, seeking help, she contacted Kale. Taking advantage of the situation, Kale allegedly lured the woman under the pretext of offering help and later raped her in his office.

Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police, Ahilyanagar, said, “Based on the complaint filed by the woman, we have arrested the accused on Tuesday and produced him in court on Tuesday. The court granted him custody till July 25.”

Amol Bharati, sub-division police officer, Ahilyanagar, said, “According to the complaint, the alleged incidents took place on four occasions between 2023 and 2024 at Kale’s office.”

Following the arrest, several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Yuva Sena state joint secretary Vikram Rathod, deputy district chief Girish Jadhav, and Ambadas Shinde, met with SDPO Bharati and submitted a memorandum claiming that Kale is being falsely implicated due to political vendetta. They alleged the charges are retaliation for his recent exposure of a ₹400 crore scam in the city.

A case has been filed against Kale under IPC sections 376,504,506, and further investigation is going on.