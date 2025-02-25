Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s wing protests in front of Neelam Gorhe’s residence

The women’s wing of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) staged a protest in front of Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe’s residence at Model Colony and demanded that she provide proof of her earlier statement that in the Shiv Sena (UBT), leaders need to bribe Uddhav Thackeray with two Mercedes cars to get any post within the party. Gorhe’s allegations against Uddhav Thackeray precipitated a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the women’s wing staging an agitation in front of Gorhe’s residence at Model Colony. (HT)

The protest comes after Gorhe remarked at the recently concluded All India Marathi Literary Meet in Delhi that in the Shiv Sena (UBT), leaders have to bribe Uddhav Thackeray with two Mercedes cars to get any post within the party.

Gorhe’s allegations against Uddhav Thackeray precipitated a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the women’s wing staging an agitation in front of Gorhe’s residence at Model Colony. The agitating women-members demanded that Gorhe tender a public apology for making such allegations. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers including Rekha Konde, Rohini Kolhaal, Karuna Ghatge, Sonali Junawane, Padma Sorate and Nikita Maratkar staged the protest following which, the police detained them.

Konde said, “It is wrong to make such allegations against Balasaheb Thackeray’s son. He made her a member of the legislative council (MLC) for four terms among other posts. As she got the MLC post four times, she must have given eight cars to our leader. She should have provided proof for the same.”

A member of the women’s wing on condition of anonymity said, “Our local unit leader had gifted the car to Gorhe. Many other office-bearers too have given gifts to Gorhe in the past. She should provide an audit of the same to the public. She should tender a public apology for levelling such allegations against Uddhav Thackeray.”

Meanwhile, Gorhe told media persons, “I do not like to make any personal allegations. But I raised this issue to bring about improvement in the Shiv Sena (UBT). We were not getting appointments despite being an MLC. If office-bearers are not getting appointments, what might be the situation of common workers? Whatever I said is being discussed among the leaders. The media should inquire with senior leaders.”