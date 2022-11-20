Shivajinagar reports very poor AQI on Saturday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) deemed air quality at Shivajinagar to be ‘very poor’ on Saturday evening, whereas Kothrud also reported a poor Air Quality Index (AQI). Experts noted that with the drastic drop in temperatures from 14 to 11 degrees Celsius during the night, pollution is likely to see a rise.

Pune on Saturday reported a night temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius which was 3 degrees cooler than normal, confirmed the IMD. The day temperature was reported at 28.1 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees cooler than normal.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index AQI at Shivajinagar on Saturday evening was 301 micrograms per cubic metre of PM2.5 particles. Whereas the PM 10 particle concentration was 153 which was in the moderate range.

Dr BS Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said, “When the day and night temperatures are on the higher side, humidity is less and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension. As temperature drops and traffic emissions increase, the pollution levels also increase,” said Murthy.

The MIT college area in Kothrud also reported poor air quality with AQI as high as 242 for the PM2.5 particle concentration. Whereas PM 10 concentration was 138 as per SAFAR. The overall air quality in Pune is at 152 AQI.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that night temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius till November 21.

“During this time of day, the temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius. From November 21 onwards, the night and day temperatures are likely to see a rise gradually,” Kashyapi noted.