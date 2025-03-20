Short circuit in minibus may have caused fire: Pune RTO

Hours after the tragic fire incident at Hinjewadi, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected the vehicle and concluded that prima facie short circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire. The transport experts have urged the Maharashtra government to establish a vehicle manufacturing quality testing committee—similar to an initiative by the Delhi government—to ensure the safety of commercial and private vehicles (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to RTO officials, the ill-fated vehicle, a 2015 model, had valid permits, taxes, and insurance at the time of the incident, ruling out any immediate compliance issues.

Sandesh Chavan, Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport officer, said, “Our preliminary inspection suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring under the driver’s seat. We have asked the vehicle manufacturer’s team to conduct a detailed assessment and submit a report.”

He also pointed out that materials like leather, plastic, and rubber seat covers allow fire to spread rapidly. “Faulty safety mechanisms and prolonged use of air-conditioning systems significantly contribute to such incidents,” he added.

The transport experts have urged the Maharashtra government to establish a vehicle manufacturing quality testing committee—similar to an initiative by the Delhi government—to ensure the safety of commercial and private vehicles.

Experts recommend that the proposed committee include members from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), industry specialists, retired transport officials, and technical experts. They should conduct periodic inspections and issue guidelines on engine temperature systems and necessary safety modifications. These measures, the experts argued, would help prevent such tragedies and ensure safer travel.

“Although private, school, or company-run vehicles meet regulatory requirements for registration, insurance, permits, and fitness certificates, their daily wear and tear has a limit. Many commercial vehicles are modified with high-powered lights, sound systems, and air-conditioning, increasing the risk of technical malfunctions. Drivers also frequently leave air-conditioning running while sleeping in parked vehicles, which impacts engine performance and safety,” said Sanjay Sasane, principal of Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR), highlighting the risks associated with commercial vehicle modifications.

Dattatraya Saste, a retired officer from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), emphasized the need for better fire detection systems in vehicles.

“Modern vehicle manufacturers use advanced technology, including CNG, MNGL, and electric systems. Earlier, vehicles had a temperature meter to monitor engine heat, but now, excessive air-conditioning usage causes wires to overheat and melt, increasing fire risks.

“Currently, most vehicles have only a small red warning light, which often goes unnoticed. Instead, a sound alarm system should be installed to alert drivers and passengers in case of overheating or a malfunction,” he said.