Short films on mental health to be screened at NFAI on December 11

Schizophrenia Awareness Association has organised a film festival at the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), Law College Road, on December 11 from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

As many as 11 short films on mental healthcare will be screened in the first session, while Schizophrenia Awareness Association produced national-award winning film ‘Devrai’ will be screened in the second session.

Entry to the festival is free, but pre-registration is mandatory, said organisers.

The festival will be inaugurated in presence of senior psychiatrist and actor Dr Mohan Agashe, filmmaker Sunil Sukhthankar, filmmaker Makrand Shinde, and others

Abhay Kele, president of Schizophrenia Awareness Association, said, “The film festival has been organised to spread awareness about the importance of mental healthcare.”

The association runs a rehabilitation centre and a self-help group for mentally-ill persons. It has contributed while drafting the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. The association will complete 25 years on December 18, 2022.