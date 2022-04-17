Shrirang Godbole gives new form to Dr Mohan Agashe’s Grips theatre movement
PUNE Rejuvenating the tradition of Grips theatre for children in Pune - which was first introduced 36 years ago by actor-psychiatrist Dr Mohan Agashe - and giving it new form is Shrirang Godbole, who will hold a mega Grips theatre festival in Pune with the help of his new initiative, Rainbow Umbrella Foundation, and the Maharashi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha. Godbole’s initiation in this form of theatre was with Dr Agashe and Volker Ludwig who originally started the movement in Germany in the 60s.
“I wanted to bring this very interesting form of children’s theatre to India, and was looking at who could help me with it. Satish Alekar was already a known name with his plays doing well and I knew Shrirang Godbole as a capable young man and I asked him to assist. He adapted the play ‘Max and Millie’ in Marathi as ‘Chan Chote, Vait Mothe’. This play was a minor miracle for Grips for it was unusually appealing,” said Dr Agashe.
Grips theatre movement in Pune in the 80’s , which was originally started in Germany by Volker Ludwig in the 60s. “This Grips theatre is very important for children and young adults, to its doers, parents, teachers and even the media for it was important as it was the time when new age parents did not have enough time for their children and the idea was to empower them, in an indirect way provide social imagination, connecting them with the reality of life,” said Dr Agashe.
With Dr Agashe’s organisational and acting prowess, the movement continued with the theatre academy from 1986 to 1996 and later with the Maharashtra Cultural Centre till 2021. Shrirang Godbole and Vibhawari Deshpande together have been writing plays, holding workshops to bring this informal kind of education to children to deal with their lives and problems through humour and music in plays.
Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader
Three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, PUNE Laxman Jagtap, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and Jagtap's' health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.
Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. Beautification of schools should be done under 'Operation Kayakalp', programme, he said. The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers' problems. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.
PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19
To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19. As per the information given by PMPML, on April 19, for the commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, the minimum ticket fare will be ₹5 and the maximum ticket fares would be up to ₹10.
PMPML to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18 as part of 15th anniversary celebrations
PUNE To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will organise 'Bus Day' on Monday, April 18. As part of the 'Bus Day' event, the organisation will run 1,800 buses on roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, PMPML workers' unions will work on Monday wearing black bands on their shoulders to protest for their demand of salary revision according to the seventh pay commission.
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode
PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.” On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.
