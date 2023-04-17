Home / Cities / Pune News / Minorities commission chairman praised PM Modi for helping Sikh community

Minorities commission chairman praised PM Modi for helping Sikh community

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 17, 2023 11:23 PM IST

He further stated that the government was not worried about law-and-order situation in Punjab as the Sikhs were in a majority

Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said that popularity of PM Narendra Modi has gone up in the Sikh Community as they have seen the PM work for them and listen to their problems. “ The PM has opened Kartarpur corridor, provided financial aid of 360 crore to the Golden temple and even removing names of Sikhs from the blacklist. The PM has also observed Bal Diwas which is the commemoration of the martyrdom of two sons of the Guru by the Mughal emperor. The Sikh community is thankful to PM Modi for his service to the community.” Singh addressing an all-minorities community gathering on the occasion of Iftaar at Imambara in Pune Camp.

In a major development , Lalpura appointed state BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala as a National Advisor of Minority Commission of India. (HT PHOTO)
In a major development , Lalpura appointed state BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala as a National Advisor of Minority Commission of India. (HT PHOTO)

He further stated that the government was not worried about law-and-order situation in Punjab as the Sikhs were in a majority. “Who is Amritpal and what are his credentials. What has he done for the Sikhs? Why will Sikh community follow him. This issue has been hyped by the media. The situation is peaceful in Punjab,” he added.

In a major development , Lalpura appointed state BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala as a National Advisor of Minority Commission of India . Daruwala said that he will work for educational and socio-economic empowerment of all minorities of the country.

On Monday, dignitaries from the Muslim, Jewish, Parsi, Iranian and Christian communities gathered at the Imambara for an Iftar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chairman christian golden temple government guru iftar media muslim national commission for minorities parsi punjab service sikh community + 11 more
chairman christian golden temple government guru iftar media muslim national commission for minorities parsi punjab service sikh community + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out