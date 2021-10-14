Home / Cities / Pune News / Sinhagad Express train to resume operations from October 18
Sinhagad Express train to resume operations from October 18

The Sinhagad Express train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavla, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Khadki and Shivaji nagar
The Sinhagad Express train will resume operations from Monday, October 17 on the Mumbai-Pune route. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:04 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Sinhagad Express train will resume operations from Monday, October 17 on the Mumbai-Pune route. For almost last four months the train service was closed by the Central Railways (CR).

The special train (train no. 01009) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 17.50 hrs daily with effect from on Monday and arrive at the Pune railway station at 21.50 hrs the same day.

While on its return journey, the special train (train no. 01010) will leave Pune railway station at 06.05 hrs daily and arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 09.55 hrs the same day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavla, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Khadki and Shivaji nagar. And the seating composition for the same train is one AC chair car and 13-second class seating coaches.

“The bookings for both the special trains on normal fare will open on October 15 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. And it is appealed to the passengers to follow all norms, standard operating procedure (SOPs) related to Covid during the boarding, travel and at the destination.” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Thursday, October 14, 2021
