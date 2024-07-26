Six dead, three fear trapped, over 400 evacuated from low-lying areas as rain batters Pune, rural parts of district

Heavy and incessant rainfall caused widespread devastation in Pune and adjoining areas with at least six persons losing their lives in rain-related incidents, and numerous houses and residential areas in low-lying parts of the city submerged, forcing authorities to evacuate them, said officials on Thursday. Locals evacuated at Indira Nagar, Yerawada. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT Photo)

Three youths died due to electrocution near Bhide Bridge area on early hours of Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abhishekh Ajay Ghanekar, Akash Vinayak Mane and Shiva Parihar.

According to officials, the trio was working at a stall selling scrambled eggs in Deccan area. On Wednesday, while closing the stall, they died of electrocution in water.

A landslide early Thursday morning at Adharwadi village claimed one life and injured another. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Bhairat of Mulshi and Jitendra Jambhurpane from Gondia currently living in Mulshi was injured in the incident.

Two drowning incidents were reported from the city in the evening. The first from Ambil Odha near Lake Town Society in Bibewadi and another from Mutha River at Narayan Peth, PMC fire brigade officials said.

Separately, three people from Dasave village near Lavasa City got trapped after a mudslide incident in which a portion of hilly area fell on two villas. Local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have initiated rescue operations, said authorities.

In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Lonavla has received 329 mm rainfall, Tamhini 556 mm, Chinchwad 175 mm and Shivajinagar 114 mm, according to data shared by the district administration.

Search and rescue operation at Lavasa was temporarily suspended at dusk in consultation with civil administration and will resume Friday morning, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector said, “Six casualties have been reported of which three were due to electrocution, one died due to landslide and two drowning cases.”

According to Diwase, there has been heavy rainfall in Pune and adjoining areas and people are urged not to step out from their home. The release of water from Khadakwasla Dam due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area resulted in flooding along the Mutha river and surrounding low-lying areas.

Throughout the first part of the day, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar constantly reviewed the flood situation in Pune district.

The Pune administration has asked private establishments to give holiday to their employees considering heavy rainfall conditions.

Areas like Sinhgad Road, Bavdhan, Baner, and Deccan Gymkhana have reported severe flooding with authorities from the fire brigade and Pune Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell working to rescue stranded people.