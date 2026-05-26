Six die in accident on Mumbai-Agra NH in Dhule

PUNE/NASHIK:Six people died and 28 others were injured in an accident on the busy Mumbai-Agra national highway (NH) in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district after 2.30 am on Monday. A view of the damaged vehicles at Laling Ghat Triple Accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway, in Dhule on Monday. Six people died and 28 others were injured in the accident after 2.30 am on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

According to the local police, a speeding, Indore-bound private passenger bus from Mumbai rear-ended a truck which was stranded on the road after a head-on collision with a sand-laden dumper. The front portion of the bus was completely mangled in the accident. Police officials said that the dumper was travelling in the wrong lane of the highway, and collided head-on with the truck. Six persons died in the mishap namely, three drivers of the bus including the one who was behind the wheels, the bus cleaner, one passenger, and a toll plaza worker who was involved in removing the dumper and the truck from the road.

Shilpa Patil, inspector, Mohadi Upnagar police station, Dhule, said, “The police are in the process of ascertaining the identities of the five deceased. The identity of the toll plaza employee has been established.”

According to Patil, the head-on collision between the dumper and the truck took place after 2.30 am at Laling ghat. “The employees of a nearby toll plaza and the police had immediately reached the spot to free the drivers of the two vehicles and remove them from the road. When they were at work, the bus hit the truck from behind,” Patil said.

Following the accident, the police shifted all 28 injured, including eight females, to the Dhule Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem of the six deceased will also be carried out at GMCH.

Superintendent of GMCH, Dr Ajit Pathak, said that 25 of the 28 injured persons were discharged after treatment. The remaining three injured are being treated in the surgical ward of the hospital. One of them, Muskan Khan, sustained head injuries.

Muskan’s elder brother, Aayan, said that his sister had boarded the bus from Mumbai and was supposed to get off at Indore from where, she was supposed to travel to her home in Bhopal.

“We received information about the bus accident after 7 am. We are headed to Dhule from Bhopal by road,” Aayan said.