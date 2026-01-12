Six injured in Daund LPG blast leave Sassoon Hospital

All six workers who suffered critical burn injuries in the LPG cylinder explosion at Hotel Jagdamba in Daund and were admitted to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) took discharge against medical advice (DAMA) on Saturday evening. Despite doctors’ warning families about the inferior prognosis, the patients were taken to their native places, police said. Caused by an LPG cylinder leak, the explosion injured 10 hotel staff members. All were initially taken to a private hospital in Daund, after which six critically injured workers were referred to Pune and admitted to SGH, officials said. (HT FILE)

Caused by an LPG cylinder leak, the explosion injured 10 hotel staff members. All were initially taken to a private hospital in Daund, after which six critically injured workers were referred to Pune and admitted to SGH, officials said.

Doctors at SGH said the six patients had sustained 90–95% burns, including deep and facial burns. “All six had extensive burns and were admitted to the burns ward for specialised care. Despite their critical condition and inferior prognosis, the families opted for DAMA and took the patients away. Their condition remains critical, with slim chances of survival,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH.

According to the Daund Police, the six critically injured victims, Dipak (25), Kamal Singh (14), Kanhiyano (24), Maniram (21), Ram Prakash (24), and Mohan Verma (19), were taken by their families to AIIMS Delhi. Police said they are in touch with the families and hospital authorities.

Following the incident, the Daund Police registered a case against the hotel owner and manager under Sections 125(a) and 125(b) of the BNS, along with Sections 287 and 288, and relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by police havaldar Mahesh Bhosale.

Police inspector Gopal Pawar said notices have been issued to the accused, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as the sections are bailable. He added that further sections would be invoked depending on the outcome of treatment or in case of any fatality.