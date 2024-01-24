Six persons booked for terrorising residents in Hadapsar

Six individuals have been booked for a vicious attack on a group of people in Hadapsar area on Monday night. Police swiftly responded to the incident, arresting three suspects, while an intensive search is underway for the three assailants. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Rohan Gaikwad, Rohit Gaikwad, Rahul Gaikwad from Vaidwadi area of Hadapsar city who have been arrested and search of three others is underway, said police.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Complainant Ram Lakade was distributing sweets after the Ram Mandir consecration event. He was allegedly intercepted by accused Rohan and his associates.

As per Lakade, he was intercepted by the accused and threatened to move out of their area. The accused allegedly hit his head and vandalised his motorcycle.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, arresting three suspects, while an intensive search is underway for the three assailants.

The accused also terrorized residents in the area by wielding sharp weapons.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections 324, 341, 427, 143, 147, 149, 504, 506 (2) of other relevant sections of the Indian Penl Code (IPC).