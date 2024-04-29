Six rallies in two days, PM’s tour to further galvanise BJP’s campaign in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address six rallies in the state as a part of canvassing for more than ten candidates of Mahayuti as the Lok Sabha elections moves towards third phase on May 7. Modi will address public meetings in Pune, Solapur and Karad on Monday. (HT FILE)

Modi will first address public meetings in Pune, Solapur and Karad on Monday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In Solapur, Modi will hold a public meeting for party nominee Ram Satpute, who is locked in a close fight against Congress’ Praniti Shinde.

At Karad, Modi will canvass for BJP’s Satara candidate Udayanraje Bhosale,13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Prime Minister will hold rallies in Pune for BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol, NCP nominee from Baramati Sunetra Pawar and party candidate for Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil and Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, president, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “With six rallies in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, the Prime Minister looks to uplift the mood of party workers and turn the atmosphere in favour of the party.”

On Tuesday, he will hold rallies in Malshiras, Osmanabad and Latur.

At Malshiras, which is under the Madha parliamentary seat, Modi will canvass for Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar.

Reacting to multiple rallies being addressed by Prime Minister, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said, “Prime Minister Modi has already held 27 rallies in Maharashtra. Of all the places, he is coming only to Maharashtra because they know BJP is going to lose in Maharashtra.”