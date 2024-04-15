Societies, restaurants in Pune minimise water usage amid shortage

Amid an acute water shortage, residents and commercial establishments across the city have started taking preventive steps to avoid wastage. High pressure float valves in tanks stops the water flow after a certain level has been reached. (HT PHOTO)

Restaurants owners HT spoke to said, they have seen an increase in the number of water tankers they need daily with demand rising amid Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) taps not supplying adequate water. As a result, steps have been taken to cut down on serving water to patrons.

Roopali, a restaurant located at Fergusson College Road, has taken an initiative to curb their water wastage by offering water to its patrons only when they ask for it.

“We only give water when they ask and even then, we first fill only half a glass because if they don’t drink the water, it goes to waste. This allows us to take a step to control how much water is used,” said Rajesh Dhotre, manager at Roopali.

While many areas in the city are not directly facing its effects yet, most have begun preparing for the worst by planning for preventative measures to limit water wastage.

Several apartment buildings have also taken steps to stop unnecessary wastage of water.

In Shivajinagar, resident at Triveni Apartments, Sandeep Shroff, said that the residents have come together and decided on ways in which they can save water.

“One of the areas where the maximum amount of water is used is to wash cars. We are encouraging the owners to use a bucket and a cloth to wash it so that excess water is not used,” he said.

Kalpataru Serenity, in Hadapsar, has decided to implement water timings in their society following the less supply of water. They have stopped the domestic water supply, i.e., water in sinks and basins, in two slots, from 12am to 6am and then, from 1pm to 5pm.

According to the residents, most of the household work gets done by 1pm. The water cut isn’t affecting anyone severely and it helps conserve the water that they get by preventing accidental leaks like if someone forgets to turn off the tap in the sink or doesn’t close it entirely

Suresh Doiphode, a retired Army officer, owns a building in Jawahar Nagar. He realised that a lot of the pipes in his building were leaking and thus, a lot of water was being wasted. He replaced all the pipes and taps on his property to stop the same. Moreover, he installed high pressure float valves in his water tanks so that it stops the water flow after a certain level has been reached. This prevents water from overflowing out of the tanks.