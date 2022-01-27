Soon, international flights to Bangkok, Middle East and Malaysia from Pune airport

PUNE Soon, Punekars will have more international destinations to travel to as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune director has requested prominent airline companies to start the service from Pune’s Lohegaon International Airport to international destinations.

The AAI has sent the request letter mainly focusing on the Asia Pacific destinations like Bangkok, Middle East and Malaysia.Currently, there is only one international flight route, from Pune to Sharjah, three times a week. Earlier this flight was scheduled daily, but due to low response from the passengers, it has now come down to three days a week.

“We have sent request letters to all the prominent airline companies requesting to start the services to international destinations. The development of Lohegaon airport is underway and it will soon have world class facilities and infrastructure, with this we also need connectivity to international destinations.Some of these companies have positively responded to us and as per the demand and requirement from the frequent travellers, soon new international flights will start from Pune airport,” said Santosh Doke, Pune Airport director.

“Initially we will mainly focus on the Asia pacific destinations like Bangkok, Middle East and Malaysia. So accordingly, the flights will start from Pune airport once the airline companies give approval to the new destinations.” added Doke.

Frequent passengers have welcomed the move to increase the international flights, Nupur Mehta a passenger said, “My sister stays in Dubai and we have to take flight from Mumbai. If the flight starts from Pune then it will be convenient for us. There are many such international destinations for which passengers from Pune have to go to Mumbai to board the flight.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases has brought down the daily flight movements at the city airport by almost 50 % in the last one month.The number of daily flight movements at the Pune airport was 76 which has now come down to 30-40 flights, said officials. The flights have been cancelled by the airline companies, while the passenger footfall which had gone above 20,000 in December went to below 10,000 in January 2022.