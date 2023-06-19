Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s Vaishali Hotel’s power of attorney forcefully taken at gunpoint

Pune’s Vaishali Hotel’s power of attorney forcefully taken at gunpoint

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2023 10:12 PM IST

The power of attorney of Vaishali, a South Indian restaurant in Pune, was forcefully taken at gunpoint. An FIR has been registered against four individuals.

The power of attorney of Vaishali, a renowned South Indian restaurant located at FC Road, has been forcefully taken at gunpoint, said police officials.

An FIR has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against four individuals - Vishwajeet Jadhav (38), Abhijeet Jadhav (40), Vinayakrao Jadhav (65), and Vaishali Jadhav (60) - on charges of harassment.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, the alleged harassment began in 2018, and she claims to have been a victim of the continuous torment since then.

The primary accused, Vishwajeet Jadhav, reportedly visited the complainant’s residence on Ghole Road, where he allegedly subjected her to sexual harassment by forcefully administering drugs and alcohol. Furthermore, the complainant alleges that she was mentally and physically molested by Vishwajeet Jadhav after their marriage.

During this time, it is alleged that Vishwajeet Jadhav obtained the power of attorney for Vaishali Hotel. He is accused of selling four cars worth crores of rupees, as well as jewellery valued at 1.70 crore. The complainant has lodged a case with the police, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police officers from the Shivajinagar police station said, “As per the complaint given by the victim, we have booked accused in this case and further investigation is underway.’’

