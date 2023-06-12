Southwest monsoon arrives in parts of Maha, may advance sans break

PUNE: Sunday saw the southwest monsoon arrive in parts of Maharashtra including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur. An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it is expected to advance to other parts of the state without a break. This, despite the extremely cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ in the east-central Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area having similarly developed in the Bay of Bengal. The arrival of the monsoon is delayed by four to five days as compared to its normal onset. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Head of the weather forecasting division of IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said, “The satellite images have shown that the monsoon has advanced further and covered some parts of Maharashtra and all of Goa on Sunday. The northern limit of the monsoon is passing through Ratnagiri, Shimoga, Hassan, Dharmapuri and Sriharikota. The arrival of the monsoon is delayed by four to five days as compared to its normal onset.”

Conditions are becoming favourable for advancement of the southwest monsoon into the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, north-eastern states and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar in the next 48 hours. The monsoon is expected to reach Pune by the weekend, Kashyapi said.

Meanwhile, ‘Biparjoy’ moved north-northeastward with a speed of 9 mph on Sunday and is lying around 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 610 km south-southwest of Naliya, and 780 km south of Karachi in Pakistan. It is very likely to move northward till the morning of June 14 after which it is expected to move north-northeastward and cross Saurashtra-Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around afternoon on June 15.

Thunderstorm warning in Vidharbha and Marathwada

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the Vidarbha and Marathwada subdivisions for the next three days. The districts in these subdivisions may experience thunderstorms along with gusty winds, lightning, and rainfall in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, in Pune, a maximum day temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shivajinagar which is below normal by 2 degrees Celsius. However, night temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius was recorded which is above normal by 2 degrees Celsius.