Special court defers hearing in DRDO scientist espionage case till Sept 25

Pune Dr Kurulkar had earlier declined his consent to conduct both the tests as part of the investigation. (HT PHOTO)

A special court in Pune has deferred the hearing in connection with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar’s espionage case and scheduled the next hearing on September 25. Both the prosecution and the defence mutually agreed to keep the next date of hearing on September 25, citing Ganesh festivities and subsequent holidays.

Earlier on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge SB Kachare had rejected the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) request to conduct polygraph and voice analysis tests on the former defence scientist.

The ATS in its application had alleged Dr Kurulkar’s non-cooperation during the investigation and sought permission to conduct the said test.

Dr Kurulkar had earlier declined his consent to conduct both the tests as part of the investigation.

The judge in his order stated, “It is crystal clear, and it is well-settled law that no individual should be forcibly subjected to any of the techniques in question, whether in the context of investigation in criminal cases or otherwise. Doing so would amount to an unwarranted intrusion into personal liberty. Considering the same and considering the purpose of the test placed on record by the prosecution, I am of the view that Pradeep Kurulkar the accused without his consent cannot be forced to undergo either the polygraph test or voice layer and psychological analysis test.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON