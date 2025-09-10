Speed up redevelopment of old MHADA buildings: Ajit Pawar

Pune: The state government plans to redevelop some of Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) old buildings in Pune. Mumbai, India - July 5, 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the party meeting at MET Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss various MHADA projects. As Pune has many old MHADA buildings in shabby state, they are in a stage for redevelopment.

Pune MHADA head Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil also attended the meeting.

Pawar said, “There is a need for review of all MHADA buildings and find reasons why they are yet redeveloped despite the buildings in a dilapidated state. While drawing the redevelopment plans, MHADA should take care of layout and allocate proper roads and open spaces. The central government is running the Prime Minister Awas Yojana for affordable housing. We should pass the benefits to citizens.”

Many old MHADA buildings are mainly located at Yerawada, Kharadi, Salisbury Park and Maharshinagar. As per primary estimate, there are 52,000 MHADA units in the city.