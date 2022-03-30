Sports varsity in Balewadi to offer two degree courses from June

PUNE International Sports University, Maharashtra (ISUM) at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, will be starting its academic year in June-July 2022-2023, with two courses- Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM) and Bachelor of Sports Science (BSC).

This will be a three-year course, and the qualification criteria will be 10+2.

“Our nomenclature was accepted by University Grants Commission on March 25 and we can run four courses at ISUM. The master’s course will start after the first batch completes its three-year bachelor’s course,” said Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner of sport Maharashtra.

The state government has upgraded the existing sports complex into a university and a special budgetary allocation of ₹400 crore has been also made for the purpose. A total of 213 posts have been sanctioned for the new university where world class sportspersons will be trained.

“The government of Maharashtra has approved the committee for finalising the syllabus. We will be meeting on April 3 to discuss the current status of ISUM,” added Bakoria.

As of now, classes will be conducted in ready infrastructure available in the sports complex and in future it will have separate building in premises. For practical purpose, students will have access to all other infrastructure in premises.

“We will be making a full fledge administrative building here, and it will take time. The appointment of consultant is in process and he will give us holistic plan for building this university,” said Bakoria.

Box

Courses on offer

Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)

Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)

Masters of Sports Management (MSM)

Masters of Sports Science (MSM)