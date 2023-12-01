SPPU action against affiliated autonomous colleges over pending fees

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration plans to take action against some of its affiliated colleges that have failed to pay requisite fee to the varsity after becoming autonomous.

As per the varsity rules, the official documents of autonomous colleges carry the logo of SPPU and exam-related processes are also monitored by the varsity. Hence, under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the colleges are obliged to pay fixed fees to the university.

“SPPU on Wednesday sent letters to autonomous colleges who have not paid fees. The management council has decided to act against colleges if they fail to clear the dues,” said Devidas Vaydande, member, management council, SPPU, adding that some dues are pending since last 10 years.

The varsity official did not give details of autonomous colleges that defaulted on fees.

According to SPPU officials, though autonomous colleges conduct in-house exams and declare results, the varsity has record of student data.

