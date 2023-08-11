SPPU announces tentative schedule for first-semester exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the tentative schedule for the first-semester examinations of all 175 of its courses for the academic year 2023-24 according to which, the exams will be held in November and December this year. The examination department has appealed to the students to start preparations for the exams in a bid to streamline the system which has been disrupted over the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout. The first-semester examination of the university and all its affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the academic year 2023-24 will be held in November and December (2023). (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the SPPU Board of Examinations and Evaluation, the first-semester examination of the university and all its affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the academic year 2023-24 will be held in November and December (2023) whereas the second-semester examination will be held in March and April 2024. The board has requested the students to start preparations bearing in mind this schedule.

Over the last three years, the SPPU schedule has gone awry and its Board of Examinations and Evaluation is leaving no stone unturned for the timely conduct and declaration of results of all semester examinations.

“The results of the examinations of about 175 courses of the university have been announced and the information has been shared on the website. Currently, the process of first-year exam results is going on. The academic year of various courses of the university has started in the first week of August. Therefore, as per the schedule, the first-semester exams will be held in the month of November and December 2023 while the second-semester exams will be held in March and April 2024,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

