SPPU appeals to educational institutions to be vigilant about drug use among youth

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 29, 2024 05:04 AM IST

According to the circular issued by the SPPU, principals, directors, heads of centres, heads of academic departments, and directors of affiliated colleges and institutions have been asked to be vigilant about narcotics' use in any of the colleges, institutes, university departments, etc

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has appealed to all educational institutions to be vigilant and report immediately to the local police administration in case of any suspicious, narcotics-related occurrence on their premises. The move comes on the back of growing incidents of drug abuse in Pune city.

The SPPU has also instructed to implement various activities to create awareness among students about the serious consequences of drug addiction. (HT FILE)

According to the circular issued by the SPPU, principals, directors, heads of centres, heads of academic departments, and directors of affiliated colleges and institutions have been asked to be vigilant about narcotics’ use in any of the colleges, institutes, university departments, centre campuses and sub-centre areas. There has been a lot of media coverage recently on growing drug addiction amongst the youth in the city.

“The local police administration is taking serious note of all such anti-social activities. However, it is imperative that all colleges, institutes and university departments are also vigilant at their level. If any drug-related matter is observed among students or any suspicious situation is found, it is mandatory to report all the information to the local police administration immediately,” said the circular.

The SPPU has also instructed to implement various activities to create awareness among students about the serious consequences of drug addiction. It has been mentioned in the university manifesto that counselling programmes be conducted to create awareness among students so that they do not fall prey to drugs.

Sandeep Mangade, a senior professor from a prominent college in Pune, said, “The issue of drugs or addiction is not new in and around educational institutions. In fact, there should be strict measures taken by the university and all the colleges to create awareness among the students and if necessary, action should be taken against those found taking drugs in the college premises.”

