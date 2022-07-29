SPPU demands fee waiver report for students who lost parents in pandemic
The administrative department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has instructed all of the university’s affiliated colleges to submit a report regarding college fee waiver for students who have lost their parents during the Covid-10 pandemic. Students and student organisations complained about the matter several times after which the SPPU demanded a report till July 31.
As per information shared by the SPPU, many students have lost one or both parents during the last two years of the pandemic, which has adversely impacted their financial condition. Still, several students and student organisations have complained as the fees of many such students have not been cancelled by their respective colleges.
Earlier, the university had published a list of students who have lost their parents to Covid-19 based upon which, their fees were cancelled by the university. However, fees are still being demanded from a large number of such students and they haven’t got the benefit of the waiver from their respective colleges. “I am in the last year of the Bachelor of Commerce degree and in 2020, my father passed away during the first wave of Covid. Since then, we have been struggling financially. This year, the college is again demanding fees despite the university having cancelled our entire fees,” said Mangesh Bhujbal, a student.
“The state government and even the university is playing with the lives of thousands of students who have lost their parents due to Covid. As per the records of the state government, there are only 1,051 students who have lost their parents and asked for a fee waiver. But there are thousands of students across the state who need the benefit of fee cancellation as they cannot afford to pay the fees,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
