SPPU engineering students stage protest, demand re-examination

Engineering students enrolled with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) under the 2019 pattern on Monday staged a protest at the main gate of the university, demanding a re-examination to avoid losing an academic year for failing in one or two subjects. The students raised multiple concerns during the protest including discrepancies in examination results and grace marks; flaws in the re-evaluation process; and frequent changes in the results displayed on the university website. What started as a peaceful protest with students shouting slogans at the varsity’s main gate turned aggressive as the protesters scaled and broke the gate after university officials reportedly turned a blind eye to their agitation. Tensions escalated to a point wherein the police had to be summoned to rein in the melee. According to students, there are also discrepancies in the grace marks allotted with some students getting as many as 15 to 17 grace marks (HT)

Sumit Bansode, a student from Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha, said, “In 2024, the exam pattern was changed for engineering students. Nearly 20,000 to 25,000 of us (students) appeared for the exam under the 2019 pattern. Many students received marksheets showing a few backlogs but after some days, the same students were shown as having passed the examination…”

Professor Prabhakar Desai, in-charge director, board of examinations and evaluation, said, “Some students from the SPPU have submitted demands regarding a carry-on or supplementary examination. However, the students making this demand have not secured the minimum 50% credits required for that academic year. As per university rules, all these students are considered ‘failed’ for the respective academic year. With the students’ interest in mind, the matter will be reviewed further with respect to the legal aspects and in consultation with the higher authorities.”

According to students, there are also discrepancies in the grace marks allotted with some students getting as many as 15 to 17 grace marks and others who needed just one or two marks for passing not getting any. Meanwhile, the permissible limit for grace marks is only five (marks). Students have travelled from as far away as Nashik, Sangamner and other districts to protest the alleged inconsistencies in grace marks.

Students also pointed to the Amravati University’s decision to allow their counterparts in similar circumstances a carry-on option, and insisted that the SPPU either adopt the same approach or conduct a re-examination to prevent hundreds of students from losing an academic year.

Akshay Jain, state president of the Indian Youth Congress, said, “Students should not be forced to protest on the streets. But the university’s negligence has left us with no choice. If an institution once known as the ‘Oxford of the East’ fails to protect its students’ future, it is very shameful.”

Whereas National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) ex-president Bhushan Ranbhare, said, “This fight will continue until the university provides a solution to save the students’ academic year. If no action is taken, we are prepared to intensify our agitation across Maharashtra.”

Ronak Khabe, founder of Alasi Engineers, said, “Thousands of students have reached out on our online platform. If a student ‘fails’ and ends up taking an extreme step, who is to be blamed? Especially if that student has passed and is showing up as failed due to technical issues as the authorities are claiming. This is not just about one exam; it is about the students’ future. Re-examination is a justified demand.”

Meanwhile, professor Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor of the SPPU, said, “The university administration has always prioritised students and made decisions in their best interest. In the past too, the university has taken steps to ensure that students do not lose an academic year under certain circumstances. Even this time, a decision will be taken within the framework of university regulations.”